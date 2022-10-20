Motorola Launches Sub-$200 Phone With Dolby Stereo, 90Hz

Motorola has launched the criminally-cheap Moto e22i smartphone, which offers Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, 90Hz display, and a 16MP camera system for $179.

An ultra-wide screen features a 20:9 aspect ratio on a 6.5″ HD+ display, with a 90Hz refresh rate and a powerful octa-core processor.

The e22i boasts a 16MP camera, a 5MP selfie camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, as well as timelapse software that offers four different levels of speed.

The moto e22i has 32GB built in storage, the ‘Go Edition’ of Android 12, a fingerprint sensor on the phone’s edge.

“Motorola is more committed than ever to pushing boundaries, from industry-leading cameras to next level audio capabilities,” explains Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand.

“The new moto e22i gives users an exciting mobile experience that’s feature rich without breaking the bank.

“At Motorola we continue to set industry benchmarks thanks to our consumer-led approach to innovation.

“The moto e series is a great example of this, originally launched as an entry-level, no-frills phone, the franchise has gone from strength-to-strength. We will continue to make the most exciting and useful features accessible to more consumers, delivering great value without compromise.”

The Moto e22i will be available in Australia in Graphite Gray and Winter White, at a starting price of $179. It is available now.