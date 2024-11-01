Motorola Launches Two New Sub-A$500 Smartphones

With Motorola enjoying a standout year with a number of excellent devices released over the last few months, it has now brought two new sub-A$500 devices to Australia – the Moto G55 5G and Moto G75 5G Moto buds edition.

The Moto buds edition of the Moto G75 5G includes a pair of Starlight Blue Moto buds in the box. The phone is the first military-grade (MIL-STD-810H)1 certified Moto g device. The company says that it can withstand sudden drops of up to 1.2 meters, extreme weather conditions, temperatures, and even pressure changes. It has a damage-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and an IP68 underwater protection rating.

The G75 5G features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and supports AI-powered features. It has 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of storage, although you can add up to 1TB more using a microSD card.

MOTO G75 5G STUDIO PHOTOS 150dpi 21 Motorola Launches Two New Sub A$500 Smartphones
The Moto G75 5G

The device has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display and stereo speakers. It supports multidimensional Dolby Atmos sound, along with Hi-Res Audio.

The Moto G55 5G meanwhile is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset. It has 4GB of RAM – expandable to 8GB with RAM Boost – and 128GB of storage.

Its 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display has a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the G75 5G, the G55 too has stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

moto g55 5G GALLERY SHOOT 3 Motorola Launches Two New Sub A$500 Smartphones
The Moto G55 5G

Both phones pack a 5000mAh battery. Also, they both have an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 16MP selfie camera with Face Retouch mode.

The Moto G75 5G Moto buds edition is available from 14 November in Succulent Green, Charcoal Grey and Aqua Blue at JB Hi-Fi online, Amazon, Harvey Norman, OfficeWorks, Big W, The Good Guys, BingLee, MobileCiti and motorola.com.au for A$499. Charcoal Grey is available in a matte material option, while the others feature soft vegan leather.

The Moto G55 5G is immediately available now in a vegan leather finish in the colours Forest Grey, Smokey Green, and Twilight Purple, at Harvey Norman, OfficeWorks, Big W, The Good Guys, BingLee, MobileCiti, Amazon, JB Hi-Fi online  and in-store, motorola.com.au, and soon with Optus for A$299.

