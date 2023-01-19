Motorola Mid-Range Smartphones’ Specs Leaked

The specs of the Moto G53 and G73, two new mid-range smartphones Motorola is gearing up to launch, have been leaked.

It has been tipped that the Moto G53 5G will be offered in a single configuration with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in Inc Blue, Pale Pink, and Arctic Silver colours.

The Moto G73 will also be sold in a sole storage configuration, but with higher 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage in the Meteorite Gray, Lucent White, and Midnight Blue colors.

According to the leak, the Moto G53 could come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 480+ chip and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

The model could feature a 50MP main camera, 2MP macro unit and an 8MP selfie camera.
The Moto G73 5G is reported to feature the same 6.5-inch IPS LCD 120Hz screen but with a higher FHD+ resolution.

It may draw power from the Dimensity 930 chip and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W charging.
The rear could have a 50MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultrawide cam and a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The two devices are expected to feature a microSD card slot, Dolby Atmos-tuned dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. They may run Android 13 OS out of the box.

