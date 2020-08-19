Lost your password?


Motorola’s new Razr 5G (2020) will reportedly feature two interconnected batteries for a total of 2633mAh plus 18W fast charging, following new leaks online ahead of its expected September 9 launch.

Spotted by Root MyGalaxy, a TUV Rheinland certification reveals a smaller LS30 battery with a capacity of around 1180mAh – 1255mAh, and a larger LS40 battery with a capacity of around 1453mAh.

Also apparent is 18W fast charging, up from 15W fast charging on the previous model.

The news follows feedback from reviewers and commentators calling for increased battery life on the current Motorola Razr.

The iPhone 11 Pro boasts a 3,046mAh battery, whilst the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip offers a 3300mAh variant.

The device is a revamp of the iconic Razr, with the new foldable screen phone set to offer 5G-connectivity and a sleeker build. Motorola has a teased an online event for early September where it is expected to unveil the 2020 model.

Leaked images from renowned commentator, Evan Blass, reveals what appears to be a larger internal display, thinner bezels, and an extension of the top panel to the top of the phone.

The Razr 5G is rumoured to harness either the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series chipset – resulting in a higher retail price point – or more affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 765.

Pricing for the new Motorola Razr 5G is rumoured to be around the US$1,400 mark, however, some commentators speculate it may try to undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

In Australia, the current Motorola Razr retails for $2,199, similar to the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The news comes after Microsoft opened US pre-orders for its Surface Duo Android phone, which is expected to potentially release locally later this year.

Screen Shot 2020 07 29 at 12.45.54 pm Motorola Razr 5G Set For 18W Fast Charging & Battery Boost

[Image Source: Evan Blass]

motorla razr Motorola Razr 5G Set For 18W Fast Charging & Battery Boost

