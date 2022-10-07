Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200MP Camera Out Next Week

Motorola is launching two impressive Edge 30 phones into the market next week, including one which boasts the highest resolution smartphone camera on the market.

Motorola’s Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Neo will be on sale in Australia on Tuesday, October 11.

The Edge 30 Ultra is the beast of the entire Edge 30 range (which also features Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30, and Edge 30 Pro.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra boasts a a 6.67-inch P-OLED FHD+ screen, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB of space.

With a 200MP main camera sensor, Motorola can claim to have the highest resolution smartphone camera available, with a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 60MP selfie camera, and 8K video recording.

The Edge 30 Ultra also boasts a big 4,610mAh battery with 125W fast charging, the quickest TurboPower on the market.

The Edge 30 Neo marks the first collaboration between Motorola and Pantone, with the Neo decked out in Very Peri, which was Pantone’s 2022 Colour of the Year. It also comes in Black Onyx for the more conservative types.

The Neo joins the iPhone 14 and Samsung’s Flip4 in embracing purple, but goes one step further by teaming with the authority on colour shades.

Colour aside, the phone is slim and lightweight, but still packs a 6.28-inch P-OLED display, a Snapdragon 695 5G chip, a huge 64MP main camera, a 32MP selfie camera, and 68W fast charging.

Both phones are available next Tuesday.

The Ultra will cost $1,399, while the Neo is priced at $599.