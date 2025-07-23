Motorola Set to Revive Moto 360 Smartwatch With New Design

Motorola is preparing to bring back its iconic Moto 360 smartwatch line, nearly a decade after the original helped pioneer Android-powered wearables.

According to new leaks from Android Headlines, the 2025 version will feature a refined stainless steel design with a circular display, rotating crown and an additional side button.

The renders show a metal build with matching link bracelets, a sharp contrast to the rubber-strapped models of the past.

The watch is expected to launch in five colour variants, though only one has surfaced in the leaks so far.

Originally launched in 2014, the Moto 360 was one of the first smartwatches to run Android Wear (now Wear OS), earning praise for its round display and minimalist design.

After Motorola exited the space in 2017, a third-gen model emerged in 2019 under Canadian licensee eBuyNow, but the brand largely disappeared from the smartwatch spotlight.

Motorola now appears to be reclaiming its wearable legacy.

However, one major question remains unanswered: will the new Moto 360 run Google’s Wear OS?

While all past models have used the platform, recent Motorola watches have opted for the company’s own Moto Watch OS.

Some reports suggest the new model could feature dual OS support, similar to strategies from brands like OnePlus.

If confirmed, the Moto 360’s return would see it compete with the likes of the Google Pixel Watch 4, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 and Huawei’s GT series.