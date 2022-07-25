Motorola Takes On Samsung With Early Foldable Release

Following Samsung announcing their Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10th, where they are expected to release the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Motorola has announced the imminent release of the Razr 2022 Foldable on August 2.

The Moto Razr 2022, the third iteration of the company’s rebooted range, is set to be a major contender against the Galaxy Z Flip 4, with rumours suggesting it will boast industry leading specs.

Specs of the Motorola and Samsung are expected to be largely the same, with both phones expected to use the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. As a result, price is likely to the major factor in deciding the success of the two models.

According to a report via SamMobile, Samsung might be looking to ramp up the price of the base 128GB model of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from 1,049 Euros to 1,080 Euros. The previous Motorola Razr 5G was more expensive than the Galaxy Z Flip 3, so a cheaper price would be a good way for the Lenovo owned phone brand to get ahead.

This comes as Samsung has announced that it is considerably ramping up it’s focus on the foldable form, after it revealed that it shipped just under 10 million foldable phones in 2021, a 300% increase over 2020. The South Korean seems to want to make foldable devices the new flagship range, as they lower the sales targets of their Galaxy S range and mid-range Galaxy A series devices.

While the Motorola Razr 2022 is set to be the main contender for Samsung’s new foldable, the company is keeping it’s hands in both baskets, with a new flagship to be released at the same time.

The Motorola X30 Pro (likely to be called the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in Australia) will be the worlds first phone to boast a 200MP main camera, which has been made by Samsung. It is also expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.