Motorola To Flood The Wearables Market, Moto 100 First To Come

Motorola will be launching four smartwatches into the Australian market by the end of the year, according to the head of the company.

Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Australia and New Zealand, spoke to Channel News yesterday regarding the Motorola Razr foldable smartphone, which will launch in Australia next month.

During that conversation, Bonnici revealed there are also four Moto Watches planned for between now and the end of the year.

“There is a range of Motorola wearables that will be available in 2022”, Bonnici confirmed.

The Moto Watch 100 will be the first of the four to come to market in Australia.

Retailing at US$100 (A$140), the Moto 100 is a durable, rugged-looking smartwatch with an aluminium casing.

Weighing just 29g, the Moto 100 sports a 42mm aluminum case, black silicone band, and 1.3″ circular LCD display.

It has dynamic health tracking including more than 26 sport modes, sleep tracking, step counting, an accelerometer, gyroscope, heart-rate monitor, and a SP02 sensor to test blood oxygen levels.

The355mAh battery gives two weeks charge, and can be fully charged in an hour.

The Moto 100 has been released in various overseas markets, but is coming to Australia for the first time this year.

Bonnici referred to the smartwatches as “great-value wearables”, suggesting they will be sticking to the affordable end of the market.

With the Razr foldable coming next month, and four smartwatches due before the end of the year, Motorola is making a big market play. This holiday season will prove very important for the company.

“The exciting thing is,” Bonnici notes, “it allows us to tell a very strong ecosystem story when we start getting the watch and phone on the shelf at the same time.”