Motorola Unveils Moto G56 5G and G86 Power 5G with 53-Hour Battery Life

Motorola has unveiled two new mid-tier smartphones targeting the Australian market under $500, with the moto g56 5G and moto g86 power 5G featuring enhanced battery performance, military-grade durability, and premium entertainment capabilities.

Both devices combine advanced technology with accessible pricing to challenge expectations in the competitive mid-range smartphone segment.

The flagship moto g86 power 5G features Motorola’s largest battery to date at 6,720mAh, delivering up to 53 hours of power on a single charge.

Priced at $499, the device targets users who prioritise extended battery life for travel, intensive work schedules, or extended entertainment consumption without compromising performance.

“We’ve listened closely to what our consumers want, and the moto g86 power 5G was built with this feedback in mind,” said Praveena Raman, Head of Motorola ANZ.

“It features our largest battery yet, delivering up to 53 hours of power on a single charge, so users can stay connected longer without compromise.”

The moto g56 5G emphasises entertainment and everyday usability, featuring a super-bright 6.7-inch display with immersive audio through Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos technology.

Available in two configurations at $299 (4GB/128GB) and $399 (8GB/256GB), the device targets users seeking premium features at accessible price points.

Both smartphones feature IP68/IP69 water and dust protection, providing advanced resistance against submersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for extreme temperature, pressure, and drop resistance.

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i provides enhanced scratch resistance and improved drop protection compared to previous generations.

Display technology centres on 6.7-inch screens delivering vibrant visuals optimised for streaming, gaming, and social media consumption.

The g86 power 5G features Super HD resolution with 10-bit depth displaying over one billion colour shades, while both devices offer ultra-bright performance across various lighting conditions.

Photography capabilities include 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensors enhanced by moto AI processing across both models.

The g56 5G adds an ultra-wide lens for expanded framing options alongside a 32MP front camera for high-resolution selfies, while the g86 power 5G includes optical image stabilisation for improved shot stability.

Performance specifications differ between models, with the g86 power 5G featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processing paired with up to 8GB RAM expandable to 24GB through RAM Boost technology.

The g56 5G utilises MediaTek Dimensity 7060 with HyperEngine Gaming technology for enhanced multitasking and streaming performance.

Storage options provide flexibility across price points, with the g86 power 5G offering up to 128GB internal storage while the g56 5G provides up to 256GB built-in space.

Both devices support expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD cards, addressing varied user storage requirements.

Charging technology includes TurboPower 30 for the g56 5G, providing day-long battery life in 36 minutes, while the g86 power 5G’s massive battery capacity reduces charging frequency requirements.

The 5,200mAh battery in the g56 5G delivers all-day performance for typical usage patterns.

Software features include exclusive Motorola functionality such as moto Unplugged for reducing distractions and moto Secure for simplified privacy and security management.

These additions enhance the user experience beyond hardware specifications while maintaining the company’s focus on practical innovation.

The moto g56 5G launches July 24 through major Australian retailers, including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Mobileciti, Amazon, and motorola.com.au.

Carrier availability through Optus and Vodafone is expected soon for the 4GB/128GB variant.

The moto g86 power 5G will become available soon through the same retail channels, offered in Cosmic Sky and Spellbound Grey colour options.

The g56 5G features Black Oyster and Grey Mist colour choices across both storage configurations.

Industry observers note Motorola’s strategic positioning in the competitive mid-range segment, emphasising battery life and durability as key differentiators against established competitors.

The sub-$500 pricing targets consumers seeking premium features without flagship pricing, particularly in Australia’s price-sensitive smartphone market.