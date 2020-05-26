Motorola’s new moto g8 smartphone will be on sale in Australia from the 28th of May (RRP $329) at JB HI-FI, Officeworks, The Good Guys, and Mobileciti. Motorola has confirmed that the g8 power lite and e6s will also be coming to the local market in June.

“Part of the moto G8 family, the moto g8 and moto g8 power lite are Motorola’s latest mid-tier smartphones designed to deliver what Australians value most: a premium experience at an affordable price,” said Danny Adamopoulos, General Manager of Sales, APAC for Mature Markets, Motorola.

As the flagship model in Motorola’s new G series line-up, the moto g8 offers a range of features and strong processing power – all at a very affordable price point.

It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM, providing advanced AI processing capabilities that boost performance. These make for better experiences when users game, take photos or watch something on their smartphone. It also ensures improved security.

The cameras and shooting modes are another key selling point of the moto g8. It is a triple-camera rear setup, with a 16MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide 118° camera, and an 2MP dedicated macro lens. There is also a laser autofocus sensor and an LED flash to assist users in getting the best possible shot.

The screen spans 6.4 inches with a HD+ Max Vision display, and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack – a useful feature that is eliminated from many higher-end models today.

The 4,000 mAh battery is designed to last 40 hours on a single charge. The moto g8 has a water-repellent design.

Specs:

Operating system: Android 10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 2.0 GHz and 1.8 GHz octa-core CPU and Adreno 610 950 MHz GPU

Memory (RAM): 4GB DDR4

Storage (ROM): 64GB

Expandable Storage: Up to 512GB with microSD card support

Dimensions: 161.27 x 75.8 x 8.95 mm

Weight: 188.3 g

Display: 6.4” HD+ (1560*720)

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Water protection: water repellent design, IPX2

Video Capture: UHD, FHD, HD

Rear Camera: 16MP main, 8MP ultra wide, 2MP macro

Front Camera: 8MP

Connectivity: USB-C port, USB 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack

Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4 GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0

Sensors: Fingerprint reader, Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient light, Gyroscope

Colours: Neon Blue, Pearl White