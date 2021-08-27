Motorola’s Moto E20 Specs Leak; E30 In Production

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Tech tipster Evan Blass shared renders of the forthcoming Moto E20, a budget phone that has been rumoured for some time but is yet to be confirmed.

Blass, however, claims he can confirm the device will be debuting in the market as the Moto E20.

The phone sports a teardrop notch display, and a polycarbonate backing. A 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera unit is on the backside, with a 5MP selfie camera, while the right-hand side seems to have a voice AI trigger button, a volume adjuster, and a power button.

There’s a 3.5mm audio jack on the top, and a USB-C port, microphone, and speaker on the bottom.

Screen Shot 2021 08 26 at 12.23.19 pm Motorolas Moto E20 Specs Leak; E30 In Production

It has a 6.5-inch display, HD+ resolution, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, and a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, yet to be determined, but which won’t be a Qualcomm chip. It will run Android 11 OS, and run a 4,000mAh battery.

Blass claims the Moto E20 is codenamed ‘Aruba’ and its model number is XT2155-1. He also said that a Moto E30 handset is in the works, with the codename ‘Cyprus’.

Polk Magnifi Mini 728x90 1 Motorolas Moto E20 Specs Leak; E30 In Production
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Motorolas Moto E20 Specs Leak; E30 In Production
ARL0444 Arlo VDB WF Fathers Day Banner 728x90 V1 scaled Motorolas Moto E20 Specs Leak; E30 In Production
Banner Shyla 728x90 Motorolas Moto E20 Specs Leak; E30 In Production
SmartHouse DAP X1860 728x90 V2 Motorolas Moto E20 Specs Leak; E30 In Production
SOUL S GEAR 4SQM banner 728x90px Motorolas Moto E20 Specs Leak; E30 In Production
HAR0532 SHCHnews REF 728x90 Motorolas Moto E20 Specs Leak; E30 In Production
TWS Ear in 728x90 Motorolas Moto E20 Specs Leak; E30 In Production
4SQM banner 728x90px Wave Shuffle l Motorolas Moto E20 Specs Leak; E30 In Production
728x90 Motorolas Moto E20 Specs Leak; E30 In Production
Previous Post

Images Leak Of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Sonos ‘Welcomes’ HomePod With Tongue In Cheek
in 'Sound'
Premium TWS Sports Klipsch Earphones Coming To Oz
in 'Sound'
Game Retailers Set To Be Challenged As Google Reveals Pricing + Games For New Stadia Gaming Platform
in 'Gaming Hardware'