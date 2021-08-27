Motorola’s Moto E20 Specs Leak; E30 In Production

Tech tipster Evan Blass shared renders of the forthcoming Moto E20, a budget phone that has been rumoured for some time but is yet to be confirmed.

Blass, however, claims he can confirm the device will be debuting in the market as the Moto E20.

The phone sports a teardrop notch display, and a polycarbonate backing. A 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera unit is on the backside, with a 5MP selfie camera, while the right-hand side seems to have a voice AI trigger button, a volume adjuster, and a power button.

There’s a 3.5mm audio jack on the top, and a USB-C port, microphone, and speaker on the bottom.

It has a 6.5-inch display, HD+ resolution, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, and a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, yet to be determined, but which won’t be a Qualcomm chip. It will run Android 11 OS, and run a 4,000mAh battery.

Blass claims the Moto E20 is codenamed ‘Aruba’ and its model number is XT2155-1. He also said that a Moto E30 handset is in the works, with the codename ‘Cyprus’.