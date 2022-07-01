Motorola’s Upcoming Flagship Smartphone Will Have A 200MP Camera

Motorola insiders have revealed details on their long rumoured new flagship smartphone and it’s got some pretty smart camera technology.

Codenamed the Motorola Frontier, the Lenovo owned phone brand has announced it will be called the X30 Pro, and as expected, will be a camera focused phone.

The more likely name for the phone here in Australia is the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, as the Motorola Edge 30 Pro was known as the X30 in some parts of the world, but there has been no confirmation of that as of yet.

Speculation and leaked photos revealed that the new phone would boast a 200MP main camera making use of Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor, but Motorola has emphasized that the new camera boasts much more than a high megapixel count.

Pro

The triple camera module on the X30 Pro will feature 35mm, 50mm and 85mm telephoto lenses, which indicates the absence of an ultra-wide camera lens. The trade off is that you end up with an absolute powerhouse of a portrait camera, which is likely Motorola’s attempt to have their new camera stand out.

Renders and photos of the X30 Pro were leaked a few weeks ago, showing off the three-lens module and phones design. It also will boast the brand-new flagship Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, have a 4,500 mAh battery, 6.67-inch pOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate and the choice between an 8GB/128GB memory and storage configuration, and a 12GB/256GB configuration.

News of the X30 Pro’s release and pricing is yet to be announced.