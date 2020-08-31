CANBERRA: The Australian Tax Office has called for help in its efforts to plug a Microsoft 365 bug that for the past three months is said to have prevented some 20,000 staff from organising meeting invitations for three months.

The ATO is currently advertising for an “enterprise architect” to diagnose the cause of the problem, believed to have involved a Windows 7 compatibility issue with e-mail classifications.

“While there is a workaround in place for the issue, we know it is an irritant our staff are experiencing,” said a spokesman late last week. “We are working with our software partners to find a more suitable solution in the short term.

“We expect the migration to Windows 10 will provide a permanent solution to the issue.”

The agency has previously said it plans to complete its transition to Windows 10 by the end of December.