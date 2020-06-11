MSI is giving away an Alpha 15 gaming laptop, which features Cooler Boost 5 gaming technology and AMD Radeon FreeSync graphics, and is valued at $1,599.

To enter, you need to join the Facebook group “MSI ANZ Dragon Army”. Then users will need to take a creative photo and add the AMD and MSI logo to the photo, and upload it to the Facebook group.

To be eligible, entrants will need to ensure that their social media account is set to public, and will need to use the hashtags #MSI, #AMD, #Ryzen, #7nm, #Alpha15, #Alpha15Giveaway.

Submissions can be made from now until the 30th June. Comp finalists will be announced on the 7th of July and voting will be open until the 13th of July, with the winner announced on the 14th.

More information can be found here.

Alpha 15 Specs: