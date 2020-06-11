MSI is giving away an Alpha 15 gaming laptop, which features Cooler Boost 5 gaming technology and AMD Radeon FreeSync graphics, and is valued at $1,599.
To enter, you need to join the Facebook group “MSI ANZ Dragon Army”. Then users will need to take a creative photo and add the AMD and MSI logo to the photo, and upload it to the Facebook group.
To be eligible, entrants will need to ensure that their social media account is set to public, and will need to use the hashtags #MSI, #AMD, #Ryzen, #7nm, #Alpha15, #Alpha15Giveaway.
Submissions can be made from now until the 30th June. Comp finalists will be announced on the 7th of July and voting will be open until the 13th of July, with the winner announced on the 14th.
More information can be found here.
Alpha 15 Specs:
- Up to AMD Ryzen™ 7 3750H processor
- Windows 10 Home / Windows 10 Pro
- Up to AMD Radeon™ RX 5500M 4GB GDDR6 Graphics
- 15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz IPS-Level Thin Bezel Display, support AMD Radeon FreeSync technology (optional)
- 15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 120Hz IPS-Level Thin Bezel Display, support AMD Radeon FreeSync technology (optional)
- 15.6″ Full HD (1920×1080), IPS level Thin Bezel display (optional)
- Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries (optional)
- 5X bigger Upgraded Giant Speakers
- High-Resolution Audio ready
- All new Dragon Center with exclusive Gaming Mode 2.0
- MSI App Player for seamless gaming experience between mobile and PC