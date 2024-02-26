MSI Criticised Over Controversial Monitor Choice

MSI are being criticised after a Reddit post exposed it won’t allow firmware updates for a large variety of its QD-OLED monitor range.

While the company is still new to gaming monitor scene, it will be releasing monitors that check all the boxes, combining QD-OLED panels with a generous screen size.

The range has been divided into the MSI MAG series, and the MSI MPG series. The MAG series includes 27-inch, 32-inch, and 34-inch (curved) screens. The MPG series includes two flat screens (27-inch and 32-inch), as well as a curved 49-inch.

Refresh rates range from 360Hz to 144Hz, with a variety of resolutions to choose from including, 2K, 4K, or 5,120 x 1,440.

While these models seem to tick the boxes, if firmware updates are an important feature, most of the MAG series should be avoided.

A Reddit post was started by an MSI employee, attempting to introduce the monitors to the OLED gaming community. One part of the post reveals firmware updates through USB-B are an “MPG-Exclusive Feature.”

Many users began questioning, and the employee made it clear that two out of six monitors won’s receive firmware updates at all.

All three MPG models will get them, as well as one MAG monitor, the 34-inch.

