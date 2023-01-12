MSI Makes A Splash At CES With Their Stealth Gaming Laptop

MSI unveiled a range of high-end Stealth gaming laptops at CES this year that pack power, speed and portability.

Stealth 16 Studio is a 16″ model, the bigger version of Stealth 14, featuring a thin and light design and a high-refresh-rate QHD+ or 4K resolution on the roomy display screen.

Available in Pure White and Star Blue finishes, the model sports a Magnesium-Aluminum Alloy Chassis for durability.

The MSI laptop will make use of the top-end components from Intel and Nvidia that will launch sometime this year.

There’s an MUX switch, which allows the user to manually toggle between the dedicated GPU and integrated graphics. MUX setups also deliver superior performance by routing the GPU’s output directly to the panel instead of through the integrated graphics.

The company is also including a number of supporting features to help provide a premium experience to gamers and professional content creators alike, including support for DDR5 memory and Thunderbolt 4, an RGB keyboard, a number pad, an IR full HD webcam with a shutter, six speakers, and a fingerprint scanner.

The laptop’s release date in Australia is currently unknown. Its retail price is estimated to be close to $2900 but we will wait for future MSI announcements.

