MSI Pops The Cork On A Stylish New Promotion

News, Latest News, MSI by Jake Nelson Share
X

PC manufacturer MSI has teamed up with global housewares brand Alessi to offer a quirky gift with selected MSI business and productivity devices.

Until September 30, purchasers of eligible MSI devices will be able to redeem an Alessi corkscrew modelled after a famous designer, the late Alessandro Mendini.

The Live In Everyday Passion promotion represents MSI and Alessi’s common attitude of blending form with function, according to the MSI design team, who sought to pay tribute to Mendini – a noted collaborator with Alessi – in the corkscrew.

“When we started to design the corkscrew, we tried to find the connection between Alessandro Mendini and his artwork.

“To pay tribute to Alessandro Mendini, we put his glasses, the Prussian blue sweater, and his authentic Proust armchair pattern on the corkscrew,” they said.

alessi corkscrew MSI Pops The Cork On A Stylish New Promotion

The corkscrew is available with selected devices from ranges including Summit, Creator, and Prestige laptops; Creator desktop PCs; Creator and Modern monitors; and Modern all-in-one PCs.

In a separate promotion, MSI is also offering one-year warranty extensions with business and productivity models until August 15.

