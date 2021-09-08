MSI Teams Up With Iconic Fashion Brand For New Notebook

MSI’s latest laptop has a new style, courtesy of iconic street fashion brand Fragment Design.

The MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition features a 16:10 mini-LED display, 11th-generation Intel Core i9 CPU, and Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics.

Its black CNC-milled aluminium unibody is embossed with the double-lightning-bolt logo of Fragment Design, creating a “black-on-black” aesthetic that, according to MSI, turns the device itself – and its peripherals, which also feature the Fragment branding – into a work of art.

“The collaboration between MSI and Fragment Design not only incorporates the features of two brands but merges two aesthetic concepts into one great piece of artwork.

“To pursue the ultimate essence of aesthetics, MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition comes with carefully laser-etched logos, granting the laptop a deluxe and striking visual expression,” the manufacturer said.

The Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition is available to order via MSI’s channel partners for $3999.