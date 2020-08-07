MSI has unveiled the new desktop PCs and monitors designed for creatives and content creators, which feature stylish designs and industry-leading functionality.

The Creator P100 series desktop PCs are powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core i9 processor and the most powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, which is able to handle 8K video, real-time ray tracing, and AI-assisted features.

It also features a cooling design that grants independent airflow to keep the unit cool even when it is handling heavy loads.

The Creator P100X with a ThunderboltTM 3 supports super-fast data transfer that reaches 40 Gbps and provides better power charging.

The new content creation monitor Creator PS321 series features MSI’s Creator Center and Creator OSD, which optimise the overall performance with an easily adjustable system mode. It also facilitates easy access to your screen profile, colours modes, and screen assistance.

“Creator PS321 series was inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man and Joan Miró’s The Harlequin’s Carnival which is representative of the perfect symmetry and asymmetry,” MSI stated.

“It is also inspired by the combination of Western oil & Eastern ink painting: an ambient lighting design with an asymmetrical circle and a curved line on the back perfectly blends with its symmetrical square on the front which brings a perfect asymmetry design for users.”