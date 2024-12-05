MSI Unveils New Gaming Monitor With 80Gbps DisplayPort 2.1

MSI has unveiled the new MSI 322URX, the successor to 321URX, which will be among the first monitors to feature 80Gbps DisplayPort 2.1.

There are several design similarities between the 321URX and the 322URX. They both have the same third-generation QD-OLED panel with 1000 nits peak brightness, 3840×2160 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. The panel is covered by MSI’s 3-year burn-in warranty.

However, MSI’s latest flat gaming display features a DisplayPort 2.1 with support for the full 80Gbps (UHBR20) bandwidth – something that isn’t offered by the likes of LG and Sony.

msi322URX 1 MSI Unveils New Gaming Monitor With 80Gbps DisplayPort 2.1

 

The monitor has thus transitioned from DP 1.4a to DP 2.1, which along with the UHBR20 (Ultra High Bit Rate 20) which increases the total bandwidth from 25.92 Gbps to a whopping 80 Gbps.

The DP 1.4a can currently carry 8.1 Gbps per lane across four lanes, while the DP 2.1 can carry 20 Gbps per lane.

It increases the bandwidth by around three times, which helps the connector support up to 16K displays at 60 Hz, 8K at 120 Hz, or 10K at 60 Hz.

With enhanced encoding and compression capabilities, the MPG 322URX can therefore display up to 240 Hz at 4K resolution without any compression, claims Wccftech.

msi322URX 2 MSI Unveils New Gaming Monitor With 80Gbps DisplayPort 2.1

 

Currently, no consumer GPUs from AMD or Nvidia are believed to feature the DisplayPort 2.1.

Next-generation GPUs from Nvidia with DisplayPort 2.1 are expected to be announced early next year.

The monitor is equipped with other ports including two HDMI 2.1 ports (support 4K 240Hz using DSC) and one USB-C that delivers up to 98W power delivery.

The 322URX is so far listed on MSI’s website in China for 8499 RMB (A$1819) and is expected to reach other regions later. Exact pricing and availability for Australia are yet to be confirmed.

