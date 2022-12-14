MSI’s Mini-LED Laptop Coming Next Month

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
X

MSI is set to launch their GT77 laptop, with a 17.3-inch 4K screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and mini-LED backlighting, as early as January next year.

This would make it the first to offer that refresh rate alongside both a 4K resolution and mini-LED tech.

Compared to other screen technologies like LCD and OLED, mini-LED offers much greater control over the lighting and dimming of the display.

In fact, the new GT77 is said to include 1,008 dimming zones, which could make its output pretty spectacular.

The released spec sheet indicates that the GT77 could offer a 3ms response time, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 compatibility, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Currently, the latest version of MSI’s high-end laptop packs in a 4K screen, but its refresh rate is limited to 120Hz. Moreover, it uses an LCD panel, meaning the switch to mini-LED will be an enormous upgrade.

The updated GT77 will come with Intel Raptor Lake-HX CPUs and Nvidia 40-series graphics cards.

There are other changes such as “a new 8 heatpipe cooling system and an upgraded Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1690 WLAN card.”

With Apple Macbook Pro and ASUS ROG Zephyrus Flow X16 making it to the list of some of the best mini-LED laptops, we’ll see if MSI GT77 makes the cut.

