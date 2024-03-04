MSI’s New Claw Handheld Console Becomes Available For Preorder

MSI has entered the handheld gaming market, revealing its MSI Claw A1M console, available with two processor choices, the Intel Core Ultra i5 135H, and the Core Ultra i7 155H.

The base model is currently retailing for U$699 and has become available for preorder on the official MSI website. Shipping is expected to start on March 12th, 2024. Australian pricing is yet to be revealed.

Details regarding the availability of the higher-tier models hasn’t been revealed yet.

Each model comes with a 7-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS touchscreen, with a 120Hz refresh rate.

There’s 16GB LPDDR5 RAM at 6,400MHz, and for connectivity, they include the latest Intel Killer BE Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

%name MSI’s New Claw Handheld Console Becomes Available For Preorder

The higher-end models offer 1TB NVMe SSD storage, while the base model offers 512GB NVMe SSD storage. However, both use the Gen 4×4 2230 interface for data transfer.

Each model offers 2x 2W speakers and supports a range of peripherals through a USB-C port with DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 capabilities. Additionally, there’s a MicroSD card reader.

These devices have been designed with portability in mind, measuring in at 11.57 x 4.60 x 0.83-inches, weighing 1.44 lbs (approx. 0.65KG).

They are powered by a 6 cell 53Whr battery and come with a 65W power adaptor, as well as a 1-year global warranty.

For more information about the MSI Claw A1M handheld gaming console, visit the official MSI website.

