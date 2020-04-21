If you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift, Swiss firm Logitech has you covered, offering a range of affordable and fun tech products that will enhance your mum’s everyday life.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 (RRP: $199.95)

The Ultimate Ears series of portable Bluetooth speakers are perfect for families, in that they’re not easily broken. The two-tone, strong textile covering is IP67 waterproof, dust-proof and drop-proof. It can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes, and floats to the top.

Whilst being extremely durable, they also offer surprisingly good sound quality for the price point, with immersive 360° speakers, balanced stereophonic audio and deep bass that is true to music. In terms of style, you can usually customise the colour and print of your UE BOOM 3 at the myBOOM 3 online studio, but this service has temporarily been suspended due to COVID-19.

Specs:

– Customisable EQ with four pre-sets and a customised tuner

– Maximum sound level: 90dBC

– Rechargeable lithium-ion battery (up to 15 hours of battery life)

– Mobile Bluetooth range up to 45 metres

– Weight 608g

Logitech StreamCam ($229.95)

In the COVID-19 era, what gift is more fitting than a cute little webcam. Whether your mum is working from home or simply looking to keep in touch with loved ones during the pandemic – she could even hold a virtual girls’ night with her nearest and dearest!

It shoots in Full HD 1080p at 60 frames per second, and automatically adjusts exposure, framing, stabilisation and more, producing a crystal clear picture. You can shoot in either landscape or portrait mode (which is better for Instagram and Facebook stories).

Specs:

– Dual front-facing microphones

– Optimised for Open Broadcast Software, XSplit and Streamlans

– USB Type-C port

– Compatible with Windows 10 and macOS 10.14 and above

– Comes with tripod mount and monitor mount

– 3-month free premium XSplit licence

Pebble Wireless Mouse (RRP: $39.95) & K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard ($79.95)

Add an element of style to your mum’s home office with this pretty rose mouse and keyboard combo. On top of looking chic, the Bluetooth capability of these two accessories eliminates cumbersome cables, clearing up more desk space for a more modern and minimalist look. In addition, the mouse promises to make 90% less noise than a standard mouse.

Mouse specs:

– Bluetooth connectivity

– 2.4GHz USB receiver port

– Extra slim, ergonomic fit

– 1 AA pre-installed battery (lasts up to 18 months)

– Weight: 100g

Keyboard specs:

– Bluetooth connectivity

– 2 x pre-installed AAA batteries (lasts up to 24 months)

– Weight: 423g

Jaybird Tarah Pro Headphones (RRP: $249.95)

Perfect for amateur and serious runners alike, the Tarah Pro wireless headphones are IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof, and completely handsfree, with a magnetic snap lock at the back, a comfortable earbud design that slips over the ear, and a connector that loops round the back of the neck, so you don’t have to worry about an earbud jiggling free. The sports cord connecting the earbuds is also durable, and has features a control so you can take calls and change music without fiddling with a phone. Importantly, they offer premium sound and custom EQ.

Specs:

– Output max: 12mW RMS (with level limit)

– Audio format: 16-bit stereo

– In-ear style fit

– Lithium-ion battery (lasts up to 14 hours)

– Quick charge: 5 min = 2 hours playtime

– Bluetooth 5.0

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 ($RRP: $129.95)

The UE WONDERBOOM 2 is cheaper and smaller than the UE BOOM 3, but still delivers an impressive sound. The UE WONDERBOOM 2 can produce louder sound than its predecessor. The battery life lasts for 13 hours and it is dust and waterproof (up to 1 metre of water for 30 minutes), with an IP67 rating. The Bluetooth mobile range spans 30 metres and it can connect to two source devices simultaneously, and wirelessly play music from either one.

Specs:

– Maximum sound level: 87 dBC

– Rechargeable lithium-ion battery (lasts up to 13 hours)

– Weight: 420g

G915 Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard (RRP: $399.95) & G903 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse (RRP: $249.95)

Mum’s who are serious about gaming will appreciate Logitech’s high-end G915 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and G903 Lightspeed Wireless gaming Mouse. The keyboard is sleek, with a low profile and advanced LIGHTSYNC RGB that allows you to fully customise key lighting across some 16.8 million colours. The mouse is an incredibly advanced gaming mouse with 11 buttons, and is suitable for ambidextrous use.

Mouse specs:

– Mechanical button tensioning system

– USB port

– LIGHTSPEED Wireless

– 1ms report rate

Keyboard specs:

– LIGHTSPEED Wireless

– Bluetooth

– USB port

– Rechargeable battery (can play while it is charging via USB)