Musical Fidelity Updates High-End Integrated Stereo Amp

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Musical Fidelity have reimagined its range of high end hi-fi products, introducing the new Nu-Vista 800.2 integrated amplifier, noting the original (Nu-Vista 800) was due for an upgrade, claiming the 800.2 stays true to the original, adding refinements and tech advancements.

Featuring four stereo RCA inputs, a stereo XLR input, able to handle any line level analog source, both fixed and variable analogue outputs for wider system building, and a home theatre bypass option for the use of a surround sound system.

Utilising the four 6S51N Nu-Vista valves during the pre-amplifier stage, it can then connect to separate amplifier stages, allowing for “true stereo separation and a brilliantly deep sound scape,” inspired by the TITAN amplifier, and is rated 330W at 8ohms.

%name Musical Fidelity Updates High End Integrated Stereo Amp

musical fidelity nu vista 800.2 integrated amp hifi news july 2023 back Musical Fidelity Updates High End Integrated Stereo Amp

The power supply circuitry was upgraded, the large transformers were rewound achieving lower standing flux, and improved noise characteristics with the promise of new levels of low distortion.

The remote now allows the unit to be powered up or switched to standby, with a new larger display screen, and many different view options including a classic VU meter style. Claimed to be “uncompromisingly solid,” the chassis weight is said to resist mechanical vibrations and airborne interference, and the side/front extruded aluminium panels “act as a Faraday cage” protecting it from external electromagnetic fields.

It’s expected to retail at £10,999 / €11,990 (with other prices, including Australia, pending) and is available in black or silver finish.

NuVista800.2 6 1280x853 1 Musical Fidelity Updates High End Integrated Stereo Amp

NuVista800.2 13 enhanced scaled 1 Musical Fidelity Updates High End Integrated Stereo Amp

728x90 Musical Fidelity Updates High End Integrated Stereo Amp
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Musical Fidelity Updates High End Integrated Stereo Amp
WAT 241978 AE OB 728x90px EN US Musical Fidelity Updates High End Integrated Stereo Amp
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Musical Fidelity Updates High End Integrated Stereo Amp
Mi7 Channel News 728x90 Musical Fidelity Updates High End Integrated Stereo Amp
728x90 Musical Fidelity Updates High End Integrated Stereo Amp
SmartHouse M32 728x60 Musical Fidelity Updates High End Integrated Stereo Amp
JBL Soundbar 728x90 Musical Fidelity Updates High End Integrated Stereo Amp
channelnews728by90juneevocd Musical Fidelity Updates High End Integrated Stereo Amp
Denon Home 728x90 2 Musical Fidelity Updates High End Integrated Stereo Amp
Previous Post

KEF & Lotus Partner For Wireless Hi-Fi System

Motorola Announces Moto E13 Availability in Australia

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Alibaba Takes On Amazon With Smart Speaker
Sony Announce 4th Gen Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones
New Samsung White Goods Amp Up AI & IoT, Use Less Juice