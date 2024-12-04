Musical Fidelity’s New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Musical Fidelity’s M6x Vinyl phono preamp now has a younger, larger and fully balanced sibling – the M8x Vinyl.

The new flagship of the M range “goes a step further in almost all aspects”, the manufacturer said.

How so?

MF concedes that while the M6x Vinyl “was already fully discrete”, it wasn’t fully balanced. That has changed.

“In the M8x Vinyl, each channel’s + and – signal get their own amplifier stage. This means there are more than twice as many discrete components that make up the phono stage and the PCB [Printed Circuit Board] is almost 3x the size as before.”

 

MUSICAL FIDELITY M8X VINYL white Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
Musical Fidelity’s M8X Viny (white).

 

There are now three gain stages, which Musical Fidelity said means upsized gain with less noise and distortion.

The preamp is “designed in such a way to ensure you cannot overload the input stage or encounter any practical limitations in the output driving capacity” MF said. “Its purpose is singular, to be a conduit for music. It exists to faithfully convey the artist‘s intent, their emotions …”

Encased fully in aluminium, the new preamp has “new discrete input power filtering and DC blocking circuitry”. The power PCB is also 3x as big as the M6x, which means “clean power to the fully balanced phono stage”.

 

MUSICAL FIDELITY M8X VINYL 2 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
Under the hood: Musical Fidelity’s M8X Vinyl.

 

There is a dual split-passive EQ stage, two-step subsonic filter, and more inputs and load settings for “ultra-precise cartridge tuning”.

The EQ stage is completely passive and in two separate stages (split-passive), which MF said was “more costly to design and implement but ensures the most accurate representation of the ideal EQ curve”.

“Split passive equalisation allows for better impedance matching and lower deviation from the ideal EQ. In addition to the standard RIAA curve, we have implemented the two less common Decca and Columbia curves as well.”

Utilising three curves allows audiophiles to switch depending on the type of vinyl they are playing.

The new phono preamp is being sold for $7,200, about $3,000 more than the M6x.

hitachi banner 728x90 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
Haier 728x90 1 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
728x90 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
Litheaudio 728x90 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
denon perl white 728x90 1 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
728 x 90 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
Westan 728x90px Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
728x90 we see oled CN Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
728x90 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
ARLO MG3 2024 Banner 728x90px scaled Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Musical Fidelitys New Phono Preamp Is Chairman Of The Board
Previous Post

Samsung Discontinues DeX Windows App

New Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI Tablet Launched

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asus Eeeasy-To-Use Notebook
Bowers & Wilkins Unveil Formation Wireless Range
Samsung Launches Cheap Notebooks