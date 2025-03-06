MWC 2025: Samsung Showcases Impressive Foldable Concepts

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Samsung showcased a number of foldable, rollable, stretchable concepts across smartphones, gaming consoles and even a briefcase.

Samsung Display’s Flexible Briefcase (pictured above) features two handles. It has integrated power and volume buttons. This device features an 18.1-inch QD-OLED display with a QHD+ resolution (2,000 x 2,664 pixels), and a reported pixel density of 184 PPI.

Another device that has impressed tech enthusiasts is Samsung’s trifolding Asymmetric Flip smartphone. It features two folding hinges, and when folded, a small portion of the screen remains exposed. That exposed screen could display information such as the date or time, reported Gizmo China.

Other models displayed at MWC included the Flex S, Flex G, Flex Note, and Slidable Solo.

Each of these feature folding displays of varying sizes ranging from a tablet-sized screen to smartphone-sized screens.

The Flex S folds similar to the trifolding Huawei Mate XT. Both hinges in the Flex G fold inward and one-third of the display remains exposed to the outer environment when folded. The large versions of both the outward and inward folding devices have a display size of 12.4″.

A much larger tablet called the Flex Note features a large 17″ display that folds similar to a laptop.

Additionally, Samsung Display set up a space for visitors to experience Krafton’s popular games firsthand using the Flex Gaming, a concept gaming console featuring a 7.2-inch foldable OLED display.

Samsung Display showcased a 11-inch stretchable display too. In the demo, the company showed a video with a soccer ball being kicked in the direction of the camera. The part of the screen with the ball hits it, protrudes out in a spherical shape, and then retracts back to a flat screen with Samsung claiming that the screen could stretch up to 25% without damage.

Apart from the foldable concepts, Samsung also displayed its Winning Edge lineup at MWC25. This includes what it says is the the world’s first 27-inch 500 Hz QD-OLED monitor, a 160 PPI high-resolution 27-inch QD-OLED, and 240 Hz OLED laptops.

Samsung Display further introduced its low-power-consumption technology, OCF. The technology eliminates the need for a polarizer by integrating its function directly into the pixel, significantly reducing exterior reflections. As a result, Samsung claims that the OCF offers about 1.5 times the brightness while maintaining the same power consumption, and it features an even thinner design compared to standard OLED panels.