MWC 2025: Samsung Showcases Impressive Foldable Concepts

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Samsung showcased a number of foldable, rollable, stretchable concepts across smartphones, gaming consoles and even a briefcase.

Samsung Display’s Flexible Briefcase (pictured above) features two handles. It has integrated power and volume buttons. This device features an 18.1-inch QD-OLED display with a QHD+ resolution (2,000 x 2,664 pixels), and a reported pixel density of 184 PPI.

Another device that has impressed tech enthusiasts is Samsung’s trifolding Asymmetric Flip smartphone. It features two folding hinges, and when folded, a small portion of the screen remains exposed. That exposed screen could display information such as the date or time, reported Gizmo China.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 094455 MWC 2025: Samsung Showcases Impressive Foldable Concepts
The Asymmetric Flip (Image courtesy: Gizmo China)

Other models displayed at MWC included the Flex S, Flex G, Flex Note, and Slidable Solo.

Each of these feature folding displays of varying sizes ranging from a tablet-sized screen to smartphone-sized screens.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 094412 MWC 2025: Samsung Showcases Impressive Foldable Concepts
(Image courtesy: Gizmo China)

The Flex S folds similar to the trifolding Huawei Mate XT. Both hinges in the Flex G fold inward and one-third of the display remains exposed to the outer environment when folded. The large versions of both the outward and inward folding devices have a display size of 12.4″.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 094318 MWC 2025: Samsung Showcases Impressive Foldable Concepts
(Image courtesy: Gizmo China)

A much larger tablet called the Flex Note features a large 17″ display that folds similar to a laptop.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 094350 MWC 2025: Samsung Showcases Impressive Foldable Concepts
(Image courtesy: Gizmo China)

Additionally, Samsung Display set up a space for visitors to experience Krafton’s popular games firsthand using the Flex Gaming, a concept gaming console featuring a 7.2-inch foldable OLED display.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 094011 MWC 2025: Samsung Showcases Impressive Foldable Concepts

 

Samsung Display showcased a 11-inch stretchable display too. In the demo, the company showed a video with a soccer ball being kicked in the direction of the camera. The part of the screen with the ball hits it, protrudes out in a spherical shape, and then retracts back to a flat screen with Samsung claiming that the screen could stretch up to 25% without damage.

Screenshot 2025 03 06 094110 MWC 2025: Samsung Showcases Impressive Foldable Concepts

 

Apart from the foldable concepts, Samsung also displayed its Winning Edge lineup at MWC25. This includes what it says is the the world’s first 27-inch 500 Hz QD-OLED monitor, a 160 PPI high-resolution 27-inch QD-OLED, and 240 Hz OLED laptops.

Samsung Display further introduced its low-power-consumption technology, OCF. The technology eliminates the need for a polarizer by integrating its function directly into the pixel, significantly reducing exterior reflections. As a result, Samsung claims that the OCF offers about 1.5 times the brightness while maintaining the same power consumption, and it features an even thinner design compared to standard OLED panels.

