NAD Launches C 589 CD Player as Physical Media Makes a Comeback

Canadian hi-fi brand NAD Electronics has unveiled its latest CD player, the C 589, amid a renewed global interest in physical music formats.

Part of NAD’s long-running Classic Series, the C 589 is designed as a dedicated, high-performance source component focused purely on compact disc playback – steering clear of streaming features in favour of sound quality and simplicity.

At its core is QRONO d2a, a digital audio technology developed by MQA Labs, which NAD claims improves timing accuracy and digital-to-analogue conversion for more precise, lifelike sound reproduction.

“The resurgence of physical formats reflects a desire to reconnect with music in a more intentional way,” said NAD Product Manager Morten Nielsen.

The launch comes as CD sales show signs of recovery. Around 35 million CDs were sold globally in 2025, with player sales reportedly rising 74% year-on-year.

From a hardware perspective, the C 589 features a precision disc transport engineered for quiet, stable playback, including support for older or worn discs. Internally, a high-performance DAC design aims to minimise noise and distortion while preserving detail and dynamic range.

Connectivity is a key focus, with both analogue (RCA and balanced XLR) and digital outputs (including AES/EBU, coaxial and optical), allowing the unit to function either as a standalone player or as a transport paired with external DACs.

The player has a front-panel display supporting CD Text and a bundled remote for convenient control.

The NAD C 589 is expected to roll out globally through authorised retailers, priced at US$1,399 (around A$2,100), with local availability and pricing yet to be confirmed.