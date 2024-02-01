Naim Reveals New Uniti Nova PE Streaming Player

Naim have unveiled what is being referred to as its “most powerful streaming player to date.”

The Uniti Nova PE (“Power Edition”) is a just-add-speakers music streaming system, which packs 150W power per channel (into 8 Ohms).

The company has swapped out its general preference of Class AB amplification for Class D amplification, saying the result will be “punchier and expressive” while still “eloquent.”

The device also offers a range of connectivity options for music playback, including two optical (up to 24bit / 96kHz), and two coaxial (up to 24bit / 192kHz, DSD 64) inputs, one of BNC (up to 24bit / 192kHz), and HDMI ins.

Additionally, there’s a USB-A input in the front and back for external hard drives, and a headphone output on the front.

In terms of analogue, there’s a choice between RCA and 5-pin DIN inputs, as well as a second set of RCA outputs for bi-amping, or adding a subwoofer.

Onboard is Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac), for access to streaming services such as Tidal Connect, Qobuz, Spotify Connect, and Apple Music.

There’s also support for AirPlay 2, Chromecast, UPnP, and it’s Roon Ready. AptX Adaptive Bluetooth is also built in, as well as the ability to stream multi-room.

It comes in a brushed aluminium casing with a 5-inch colour screen, and a bunch of quick access buttons next to the display.

Other controls can be found on the included remote.

The Naim Uniti Nova PE will be available starting mid-February for £8,600 / U$10,000 / €10,000. Australian pricing is yet to be revealed.

