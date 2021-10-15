Nanoleaf Lines Will Light Any Gaming Den

Nanoleaf has released its best smart lighting product to date, Lines.

The wall-mounted, modular lighting setup can be completely customised into any (straight-lined) shape, and added to with a number of expansion packs. They connect together at 60-degree angle increments, and have 16 million RGB colour options.

Lines is made for gaming, with 19 preset settings, including PlayStation Chill and Fortnite Storm, and Nanoleaf’s ‘Screen Mirror’ feature that syncs to the colour-scape of your game, with settings from Match mode’s ultra-immersion or Palette mode’s “subtle reflection of colour sequences.”

Users can also connect Nanoleaf Lines with Razer’s Chroma-enabled devices to add an even more interactive element.

“The integration syncs up your entire setup with your gameplay for an immersive RGB rainbow display

taking you beyond the screen. Create a fully ambient battlestation with dynamic colours and real-time lighting effects reacting to your game, from exciting flashes to vivid explosions,” Nanoleaf explains.

Lines are also compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant,Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT integrations.

Nanoleaf Lines are available to pre-order from JB Hi-Fi.