Nanoleaf Lines Will Light Any Gaming Den

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Nanoleaf has released its best smart lighting product to date, Lines.

The wall-mounted, modular lighting setup can be completely customised into any (straight-lined) shape, and added to with a number of expansion packs. They connect together at 60-degree angle increments, and have 16 million RGB colour options.

Screen Shot 2021 10 15 at 12.05.08 pm Nanoleaf Lines Will Light Any Gaming Den

Lines is made for gaming, with 19 preset settings, including PlayStation Chill and Fortnite Storm, and Nanoleaf’s ‘Screen Mirror’ feature that syncs to the colour-scape of your game, with settings from Match mode’s ultra-immersion or Palette mode’s “subtle reflection of colour sequences.”

Users can also connect Nanoleaf Lines with Razer’s Chroma-enabled devices to add an even more interactive element.

“The integration syncs up your entire setup with your gameplay for an immersive RGB rainbow display
taking you beyond the screen. Create a fully ambient battlestation with dynamic colours and real-time lighting effects reacting to your game, from exciting flashes to vivid explosions,” Nanoleaf explains.

Screen Shot 2021 10 15 at 12.04.52 pm Nanoleaf Lines Will Light Any Gaming Den

Lines are also compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant,Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT integrations.

Nanoleaf Lines are available to pre-order from JB Hi-Fi.

728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 Nanoleaf Lines Will Light Any Gaming Den
728x90 Leaderboard REL Nanoleaf Lines Will Light Any Gaming Den
728x90 7 Nanoleaf Lines Will Light Any Gaming Den
HAR0532 SHCHnews PBOX 728x90 Nanoleaf Lines Will Light Any Gaming Den
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Nanoleaf Lines Will Light Any Gaming Den
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Nanoleaf Lines Will Light Any Gaming Den
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Nanoleaf Lines Will Light Any Gaming Den
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Nanoleaf Lines Will Light Any Gaming Den
ALOGIC 728x90 1 Nanoleaf Lines Will Light Any Gaming Den
BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Nanoleaf Lines Will Light Any Gaming Den
Previous Post

Premium McIntosh Processor Goes 8K

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Oppo Debut Dual-Lens Camera With New R11 Smartphone
in 'Smartphones'
Klipsch Reference Series Speakers Get Upgrade
in 'News'
Simple Point And Shoot Canon Camera For Starters
in 'Cameras'