Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Nanoleaf whose smart lighting solutions are available at JB Hi-Fi is permanently dropping prices on several of its most popular products.

The company has termed its latest move as a SmarterLife pricing initiative that aims to bring higher cost products to a more accessible point.

The company has been working with both the manufacturing and supply chain teams for the past two years on this initiative that has now resulted in an approximately 36% price reduction for select items, reported Digital Trends.

For now, the price drops have been announced for the US market, although similar reductions are tipped to be passed on to Australian consumers soon.

788582 Product 5 I 638645504403104891 Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products

 

The price cuts are being applied to more than 50 products and kits including Shapes, Lines, Elements, and Blocks smart lights.

For example, the Blocks Combo XL Smarter Kit in Australia is priced at A$429 in JB Hi-Fi, and has already seen A$78.7 shaved off the same product in the US market.

The Shapes Hexagons Expansion Pack costs A$99 in JB Hi-Fi and has got a A$31 price cut, while the Shapes Triangles & Mini Triangles Smarter Kit which currently costs A$249 in JB Hi-Fi has seen a sizeable A$141 price cut in the US.

616720 Product 3 I 638036710051242582 Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products

 

The latest price reductions allows Nanoleaf to compete with more affordable brands such as Govee.

“The economic climate has made affordability a key concern for many consumers,” said Gimmy Chu, Nanoleaf CEO & Co-Founder.

“At Nanoleaf, we believe that lighting should be an extraordinary everyday experience, not just a luxury. Innovation and technology has always been at the heart of what we do, so we knew it was imperative that lower prices did not mean lower quality. We’ve had to completely reoptimize our company structures as a whole the past two years.”

241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
Westan 728x90px Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
728 x 90 Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
Litheaudio 728x90 Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
728x90 Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
728x90 we see oled CN Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
Haier 728x90 1 Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
728x90 Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
hitachi banner 728x90 Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
denon perl white 728x90 1 Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Nanoleaf Permanently Cuts Prices Of Several Products
Previous Post

Motorola’s Upcoming Flagship To Be Called Razr 60 Ultra

Google Adds Three Backlit Remote Control Modes

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

REVIEW: BlueAnt’s ‘Pump Air’ Are Truly Stress-Free & Versatile Earbuds
CES 2021: TCL Who Set The Benchmark For Mini LED TVs Set To Reveal Gen 2 85" Range
Lenovo Unveils Two New ThinkPad Workstations