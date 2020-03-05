SYDNEY: NBN Co is building a communications network linking three airports – Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney – and negotiating site access to a fourth in Brisbane.

NBN execs told a recent Senate estimates hearing that domestic and international airports were among 100,000 premises where the build is so complex that works are likely to continue well after completion of the “volume rollout” in mid-2020.

“We’re working on very complex premises at the moment,” chief network deployment officer Kathrine Dyer said. “For example, we’re constructing [the network] to Canberra Airport, Melbourne Airport and Sydney Airport.

“We’re still having negotiations with Brisbane Airport – we haven’t started construction on that airport.”