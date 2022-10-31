Netflix Acquires Sixth In-House Gaming Studio

Netflix is acquiring Spry Fox, independent Seattle-based cozy games developer.

Co-founder and CEO David Edery said on their official Spry Fox blog: “We’ve been at this for almost 13 years. It’s been exhilarating, humbling, endlessly interesting and often challenging. We’ve always known that above all else, we wanted our games to bring people happiness.”

“We are confident that Netflix is going to help us do that.”

For Spry Fox, this acquisition means that more support and resources would be available to them to make better games and bring them to more people.

“We can collaborate with other creative people within Netflix to hopefully get better at what we do and how we do it,” he added.

He explained that existing games would be available in their current forms on their current platforms in downloadable formats.

“Everyone at Spry Fox was already focused on making Cozy Grove 2 as well as a larger, non-violent MMO that we still haven’t revealed much about publicly, and that is still the case,” Edery said about their current development effort.

Spry Fox will become the sixth in-house gaming studio for Netflix. Previously, Netflix acquired developers of Helsinki-based Next Games, mobile studio Boss Fight Entertainment, Oxenfree developer Night School, and internal studios in Finland and in Southern California.

Netflix officially launched its mobile games offering nearly one year ago, letting subscribers play a collection of Android and iOS titles for no additional charge. As part of its earnings announcement this month, Netflix said its collection has 35 titles available for subscribers and that there are 55 more games in development.

The giant streaming service previously cited its interest in cloud gaming and has started showing its commitment to gaming through these acquisitions.

