Netflix Gets Its Hands On GTA Trilogy

Netflix has revealed it has gripped its hands on the Grand Theft Auto trilogy, and confirmed it will be coming to devices next month.

Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City and San Andreas will be available to subscribers starting December 14th, at no extra cost.

The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is claimed to be one of the largest series in the history of gaming, and will be available through the Netflix mobile app.

Subscribers will be able to download them, along with standalone titles from the App Store and Google Play.

This year, Netflix has been beefing up its gaming offerings, and this will be the highest profile addition yet. There are already over 80 games available on the service, all part of a membership.

It remains unclear how well Netflix Games has been performing since launching back in 2021, but the company has made various enhancements this year.

They are testing cloud streaming technology within some countries, which allows games to be played on TVs and mobile. A phone can also be used as a controller while playing on a TV.

The company is also continuing adding game developers to the roster, with the creative head at Halo developer 343 Industries, joining to help develop an AAA title of its own.

In August last year, it was suggested 99% of subscribers were ignoring the push into gaming, but since then, the offerings have expanded significantly.

In other news, Rockstar is reportedly attempting to reveal the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI later this month.