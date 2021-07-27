Netflix Planning Live-Action Pokémon Series

News, Netflix, Latest News by Jake Nelson Share
A new live-action Detective Pikachu-style Pokémon series is reportedly on its way to Netflix. 

According to sources reported in Variety, while little is known about the show or its plot as of yet, the new series will be helmed by Lucifer co-showrunner and executive producer Joe Henderson.

Netflix is already home to a sizable collection of Pokémon titles, including the anime series Pokémon Indigo League, Pokémon Sun and Moon Ultra Legends and Pokémon Journeys, and the 2019 CGI film Pokémon Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution (below), a shot-for-shot remake of the first Pokémon movie.

mewtwo strikes back evolution Netflix Planning Live Action Pokémon Series

The move comes as Netflix looks to expand its push into anime and video game-based series, with titles based on CastlevaniaDefense of the AncientsLeague of LegendsFar Cry, and Splinter Cell already streaming or in development on the platform.

Other Netflix live-action anime adaptations include the upcoming Cowboy Bebop and One Piece shows, as well as 2017’s Death Note film.

