Netflix Planning Live-Action Pokémon Series

A new live-action Detective Pikachu-style Pokémon series is reportedly on its way to Netflix.

According to sources reported in Variety, while little is known about the show or its plot as of yet, the new series will be helmed by Lucifer co-showrunner and executive producer Joe Henderson.

Netflix is already home to a sizable collection of Pokémon titles, including the anime series Pokémon Indigo League, Pokémon Sun and Moon Ultra Legends and Pokémon Journeys, and the 2019 CGI film Pokémon Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution (below), a shot-for-shot remake of the first Pokémon movie.

The move comes as Netflix looks to expand its push into anime and video game-based series, with titles based on Castlevania, Defense of the Ancients, League of Legends, Far Cry, and Splinter Cell already streaming or in development on the platform.

Other Netflix live-action anime adaptations include the upcoming Cowboy Bebop and One Piece shows, as well as 2017’s Death Note film.