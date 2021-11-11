Netflix Raise Fee, But Claim It’s All To Help Us

Netflix are making life a little more expensive for Australian subscribers, while claiming they’re helping us out…

The standard Netflix subsciber plan is rising from $15.99 a month to $16.99, while the premium plan jumps three bucks a month from $19.99 to $22.99.

The basic plan remains $10.99 a month – for now.

“We know Australians have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment, and we’re more committed than ever to delivering an experience that exceeds their expectations,” Netflix spokesperson says.

“Members tell us how much they value the breadth and variety of the catalogue, and we’re updating our prices so we can continue to invest in more shows and films.

“As always, there’ll be different plans so people can pick a price that works for their budget.”