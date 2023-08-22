Netflix To Launch New Story Game Lineup

Netflix is set to announce a new line of narrative-driven games (or in other words: story games), along with the first game of the series – Love is Blind, a mobile game based on the popular reality shows.

Gamers can take on the role of a new contestant, and it appears to be similar to their existing game – Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game.

Love is Blind will launch on September 19th, and Netflix subscribers can preregister to download it now. The company have also noted more of these “Netflix Stories” will be available in the future, including one based on ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Virgin River.’

“Netflix Stories puts you at the center of your favorite shows and movies. Step into the world of your favorite show and interact with the characters as you immerse yourself in our interactive story games. Choose your story and dive in. Choose your story, design your character, and enter a world that’s uniquely yours. Love, romance, friendship, and drama — we have it all. Welcome to the world of Netflix Stories,” the company said.

In a continuation of the company’s experiment with games, it appears both narrative focused and titles based on existing properties are turning into the major focus. The two biggest recent releases include a sequel to ‘Oxenfree’ and a chess game based on ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’