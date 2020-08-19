Netflix is testing a new “Shuffle Play” feature on a select number of connected-TV devices such as Roku, which it says will help users find something to watch.

The feature draws on users’ viewing history to pull up random content from similar genres, shows, or playlists; this could include films or shows the customer is already watching, titles they have saved, or titles like those they have watched before.

The company has tested a number of shuffle features with the aim of collecting customer feedback ahead of a broader rollout; last year, a function was tested that would enable shuffling of individual episodes within a series.

Netflix customers can check if they have access to Shuffle Play by looking for the new icon in the sidebar menu, on the home screen, or under their profile on the startup screen.