Netflix With Ads Launches November 4 In Australia

Netflix has revealed all the details for its lower priced ad-supported plan, which will launch in Australia in the next three weeks.

The unfortunately-named ‘Basic with Ads’ will launch in November 4 in Australia and will cost A$6.99 a month.

Basic with Ads offers the same features as Netflix’s Basic plan ($10.99/month) but with an average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour; less content due to licensing issues (a temporary issue, according to Netflix); and no option to download content to watch while offline.

All content will be able to be streamed in HD, from November 22 – a feature that will also come to the Basic tier the same day.

“We’re confident that with Netflix starting at $6.99 per month, we now have a price and plan for every fan,” said COO Greg Peters.

“While it’s still very early days, we’re pleased with the interest from both consumers and the advertising community and couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.”

Advertising will be kept to 15 or 30 length per ad, and will play before and during programming.

It will also be targeted, based on “broad targeting capabilities by country and genre (e.g. action, drama, romance, sci-fi)”, according to Peters.

It will be interesting to see if people will opt to save a dollar a month in exchange for being bombarded with advertising.