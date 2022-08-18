Netflix’s Ad Tier Won’t Allow Offline Viewing

Netflix’s forthcoming ad-supported tier won’t just be the regular service with well-timed commercial breaks interrupting viewing, there will also be less available features.

A message discovered in the source code for Netflix iPhone app by developer Steve Moser reads: “Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads.”

This is a big blow for those hoping to save money and cop a few commercials. Being able to download content and watch it back in places where Wi-Fi is unreliable (such as on a plane) or without using cellular data is a big appeal of streaming services.

This source code also reveals that playback controls will be disabled while ads are playing, removing the options to simply skip ahead.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos (above) has already revealed the ad-based tier will contain limited programmed upon its early 2023 launch, due mainly to licensing agreements.

“The vast majority of what people watch on Netflix, we can include in the ad-supported tier,” Sarandos said.

No cost has yet been announced for the ad-supported Netflix.