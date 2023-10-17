NetGear Launches Its 1st WiFi 7 Router

NetGear has launched its first WiFi 7 router as part of its Nighthawk range. It was built using over 25 years of WiFi expertise, and is packed with serious power, delivering up to 19Gbps WiFi, over double the speed of previous generations.

The RS700 router is powered by Broadcom’s BCM6726/3 WiFi 7 system on a chip (SOC), and achieves speeds up to 19Gbps. It enables a huge decrease in latency for real-time responsiveness AR/VR gaming or UHD Zoom calls and 8K streaming for multiple users.

It also features a 10Gb internet port supporting the fastest internet speeds, along with a 10Gb and 4x 1Gb LAN ports for fast wired connections.

It comes equipped with one year NETGEAR Armor Powered by Bitdefender, which provides an automatic shield of security for all connected devices.

Armor is built into the router to monitor activity to and from the internet, protecting baby monitors, computers, and security cameras among other IoT devices. It also flags threats from IoT devices while eliminating a need for multiple security subscriptions.

The Nighthawk RS700 Router sports a new, slender chassis with high performance antennas which provide 360 degrees of coverage to support up to 200 concurrent devices.

A 3D antenna designs provides the best connection for all homes, and the radio frequency circuits drive max power, pushing WiFi signals up to 3250 SQM. A slim profile proves for a small footprint, allowing the router to easily fit anywhere.

It includes link aggregation for concurrent multi-gig internet and LAN access, offering a simple transition to upgrade. A USB hard drive is able to be connected for attached storage, for large file backup or sharing high-quality media streaming.

See below some technical specifications:

320MHz high capacity channels & 4K QAM: 2.4x speed to connected devices. WiFi 7 smartphones and laptops can get speeds up to 5Gbps.

Multi-Link Operation: Uses multiple WiFi bands at once, improving network reliability, reducing latency, and ensuring data is delivered with max speed.

Lower latency: Upgrades gaming, opening the door for immersive AR and VR.

More Capacity for Data-Intense Activities: Connect up to 200 devices while enjoying 4K/8K video streaming, online gaming and HD video conferencing.

Multi-Gig Speeds with 10GbE Internet Port: The 10 Gig internet port can be used for cable and fiber plans up to 10Gbps. Compatible with any internet service provider.

More wired ports on every device: Plug in wired devices for improved performance via 1x 10Gbps & 4x 1Gbps LAN ports.

RS700 routers can also be networked together via Nighthawk Mesh enabling wall to wall WiFi speed, no matter the size of the home.

It also allows for 4x separate networks, along with a main and guest network, users can create a priority network for low latency applications for a lag free experience.

Smart home devices can also be isolated on the IoT network, preventing intrusion or affecting other networks. These features will be available in future software releases.

The NetGear Nighthawk WiFi 7 Tri-Band Router RS700S is available for preorder starting today on NETGEAR.com.au first and at other major retailers after. It retails for $1,499 AUD.

President & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NetGear, David Henry said, “With the launch of our Nighthawk RS700 Router, we’re setting the pace for adoption of the next generation WiFi. The RS700 is purposefully constructed for the highest possible performance. We’ve deployed our decades of RF expertise to maximise antenna range within a compact design that minimises interference while fitting flawlessly into any home environment.”