New 49-Inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor Unleashed By LG

LG has launched its newest UltraGear gaming monitor, a curved 49-inch monitor, with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a 240Hz refresh rate.

The unique refresh rate basically make it as if you have two 16:9 monitors side by side, in the form of a 49-inch Dual QHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution panel, with a 1000R curvature.

The 49GR85DC is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, with a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and a 1000-nit peak brightness. The monitor has LED Hexagon backlighting and supports Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) modes, as well as DTS Headphone:X.

As LG explains, “PIP mode lets users display content from a second connected device in a floating window, while PBP mode allows them to work with multiple open windows at the same time by conveniently dividing the screen into two discrete sections.”

Connectivity is through a DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 and support for DTS Headphone:X; an advanced audio solution that provides outstanding three-dimensional sound via wired headphones.

“As the gaming monitor market continues to mature and grow, so too does the demand for expansive displays offering high refresh rates and superb picture quality,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

“Designed for gaming, but equally suited to multitasking, the new LG UltraGear is a versatile, premium display solution that shows our commitment and ability to satisfy the diverse needs of today’s consumers.”

The UltraGear gaming monitor will be launched later this year.