New 8K JVC Laser Projector Teased In Video

JVC has offered a glimpse of a new 8K laser projector in a short video.

A video posted to JVC’s YouTube channel offers a glimpse at the “new ultimate” laser projector in its premium D-ILA range, which is set to feature 8K resolution and HDR support.

JVC’s teaser gives little away about the device, though as noted by <em>What Hi-Fi</em>, it seems visually similar to the existing D-ILA range, which comprises the lamp-source 4K N5, N7, and N9, as well as the laser-source DLA-Z1. <em>What Hi-Fi</em> has speculated the announcement may be for a new lineup of projectors rather than a single model.

The video does not give a date for any potential future release.