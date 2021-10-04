New Acer Nitros Are Game For Anything

Set for release soon, the rejigged Acer Nitro 5 line offer more than just a nice-looking entry-level gaming laptop at a nice price.

For a start, there’s a 17.3″ model that packs in a 1080p display with a 144HZ refresh rate. That’s all backed up with an 11th gen Intel Corei7 processor.

There’s no word yet on the CPU model, or what the maximum graphics power will be, but with DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD you’ll be rolling with enough strength for most gaming needs.

You’ll also find a 15.6″ version at a lower price. This will still come with the 144 HZ refresh rate. There will be an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, with a 256GB SSD and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. Plus, it will pack the Nvidia GTX 1650 for graphics punch.

Both have HDMI out, as well as a 3.5mm jack, a Kensington slot, an ethernet port, a Thunderbolt 4 port and three USB-A ports.

Cosmetically, there isn’t much to note here that’s different to the model that came out earlier this year, with the black and red colour scheme still in effect. But the barrel plug charger accesses on the right-hand side rather than the back. There are parts of the chassis and lid that seem more tactile as well.

All up, this looks and feels like a great buy at a price that should keep you gaming even after the ease of lockdown suggests you could be at the beach. So why not just game there?