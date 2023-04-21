New Acer Predator Gaming Laptops Deliver The Goods

The gaming laptop scene is set for a shake-up, with major updates to Acer’s Predator line-up, including new designs and support for industry-leading tech.

The sleek new Predator Triton 17 X contains some of the most powerful components around, making it one of the fastest laptops for gamers and creators.

It can be configured with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, and it has state-of-the-art thermal solutions to keep the components cool when your gaming gets busy.

Meanwhile, the Predator Helios Neo 16 has all the powerful components the Helios line is renowned for, but comes down more affordable, while models will offer high-performance 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors, paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with Maximum Graphics Power of 140W.

Then you have the small but powerful Triton 14, which features a 13th gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4070 or 4050 Laptop GPU.

The next-generation Predator Helios 3D 15 gaming laptop supports the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4080 Laptop GPU, and uses the combo of the SpatialLabs eye-tracking solution, stereoscopic 3D display, and real-time scene rendering technologies to bring 3D to life in its 15.6″ display.