Rumours are surfacing that the next-gen AirPods Pro 2 will arrive in Q3 2022, sporting improved battery life, better ANC, a more rounded shape and a reduced stem length, with a lighter case, water resistance and ambient light sensors.

Word has it that the audio performance will be on par with the current gen, and it will be powered by the same Apple H1 chipset that powers most of the AirPods series devices.