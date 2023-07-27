New Anthra Subwoofer Series Brings The Bass

This week a recent product launch of the new Anthra Subwoofer Series by Interdyn and Monitor Audio was announced.

The new Anthra line introduces three high-performance powered subwoofers all engineered with a focus on musicality and control paired with deep, controlled bass for a fully immersive music experience.

Backed by expert knowledge inclusive of acoustic familiarity and solid design ideology, the Anthra Subwoofer Series offers maximum agility and the ability to control output with the user-friendly app.

From September on, consumers can put the Anthra W15, the largest subwoofer within the series, to test featuring a 15” (38cm) and Rigid Surface Technology II (RST II) C-CAM high-excursion driver powered by powerful Class-D 1,400-Watt amplifier.

The benefits of the Rigid Surface Technology II (RST II) considerably improve cone rigidity for extreme power and excursion handling, while the C-CAM Cones offer much greater resistance to bending stress and higher reliability with more accurate reproduction of sound.

Additionally, a sealed-box enclosure offers an elevated and tighter dynamic bass with greater placement versatility, and paired with an LCD display, setup is easy while ensuring maximum sound.

The second level below the W15 is the Anthra W12 sees a 12” (30cm) driver which still packs a punch due to being powered by a Class D 900-Watt amplifier.

The smallest in the series but still mighty is the Anthra W10 offers 425 Watts driving a 10” (25cm) cone subwoofer.

Anthra Subwoofers will be available in Australia from late September 2023 with pricing as follows:

Anthra W10 – $2,999, Anthra W12 – $3,499, & Anthra W15 – $4,599.