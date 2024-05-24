New Apple AirTag Model On Its Way

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Apple AirTags have been around for over three years, and it’s recently been reported that a new model will arrive in 2025.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that a new model, codenamed B589, could bring a “louder speaker, better battery life and a version optimised for wallets,” and those interested can “expect a better chip with improved location tracking.”

He added that “Apple is already doing test runs with manufacturing partners in Asia.”

With similar trackers being released that look like cards and can easily be slotted into wallets, it wouldn’t be surprising if Apple does release a similar one, to better its chances against competitors.

There isn’t much else currently around for what to expect, which is typical considering the device is still a year away.

Apple has only recently released improvements to the current AirTag via iOS 17.5.

The original AirTag was released in early 2021, and if the user loses it, it silently contacts a nearby Apple device to send them a message about its whereabouts.

The AirTag was designed to allow users to keep track of personal items, including keys, wallet, purse, backpack, and luggage via the Find My app.

%name New Apple AirTag Model On Its Way

The device was not created to track people or another person’s property. Apple became aware of people receiving unwanted tracking alerts.

Unwanted tracking is a societal problem, and Apple has been working closely with various safety groups and law enforcement agencies to update AirTag safety warnings and help guard against further unwanted tracking.

Each AirTag has a unique serial number, and paired AirTags are associated with an Apple ID.

Additionally, the company partnered with Google to combat unwanted Bluetooth trackers by alerting individuals.

The two brands have created a brand-new industry standard, called ‘Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers,’ which will alert an individual, whether it’s on iOS or Android, if they are being tracked via a Bluetooth tracking device.

It wasn’t specified how people would be alerted, whether it be via text message, email, or pop-up notifications.

In the event an unknown Bluetooth device has been noticed moving with someone for a period of time, that person will receive an alert that reads “[Item] Found Moving With You.” This message will appear no matter which platform the tracker has been paired with.

Apple and Google have begun rolling this new feature out for iOS 17.5 and Android 6.0 and later.

f69a7b5c4d38 apple airtag New Apple AirTag Model On Its Way

SECURE 2024 Banner 728x90px scaled New Apple AirTag Model On Its Way
hitachi banner 728x90 New Apple AirTag Model On Its Way
Martin Logan 728 x 90 New Apple AirTag Model On Its Way
728x90 New Apple AirTag Model On Its Way
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled New Apple AirTag Model On Its Way
Leaderboard 728x90 1 New Apple AirTag Model On Its Way
Banner Z10 Al Wh 728x90px EN New Apple AirTag Model On Its Way
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 New Apple AirTag Model On Its Way
QUEEN 728x90 New Apple AirTag Model On Its Way
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 New Apple AirTag Model On Its Way
Previous Post

Samsung Reportedly Changing Design For Its Galaxy Buds 3 Series

Samsung Showcases New ‘Chorus of Light’ Installation At Vivid Sydney

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Sound United Rolls Out New Denon and Polk Ranges
Samsung Unveil Full Galaxy Fold Specs
Ruark Unveils New Mk3 R7 Radiogram With Spotify Connect