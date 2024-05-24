New Apple AirTag Model On Its Way

Apple AirTags have been around for over three years, and it’s recently been reported that a new model will arrive in 2025.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that a new model, codenamed B589, could bring a “louder speaker, better battery life and a version optimised for wallets,” and those interested can “expect a better chip with improved location tracking.”

He added that “Apple is already doing test runs with manufacturing partners in Asia.”

With similar trackers being released that look like cards and can easily be slotted into wallets, it wouldn’t be surprising if Apple does release a similar one, to better its chances against competitors.

There isn’t much else currently around for what to expect, which is typical considering the device is still a year away.

Apple has only recently released improvements to the current AirTag via iOS 17.5.

The original AirTag was released in early 2021, and if the user loses it, it silently contacts a nearby Apple device to send them a message about its whereabouts.

The AirTag was designed to allow users to keep track of personal items, including keys, wallet, purse, backpack, and luggage via the Find My app.

The device was not created to track people or another person’s property. Apple became aware of people receiving unwanted tracking alerts.

Unwanted tracking is a societal problem, and Apple has been working closely with various safety groups and law enforcement agencies to update AirTag safety warnings and help guard against further unwanted tracking.

Each AirTag has a unique serial number, and paired AirTags are associated with an Apple ID.

Additionally, the company partnered with Google to combat unwanted Bluetooth trackers by alerting individuals.

The two brands have created a brand-new industry standard, called ‘Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers,’ which will alert an individual, whether it’s on iOS or Android, if they are being tracked via a Bluetooth tracking device.

It wasn’t specified how people would be alerted, whether it be via text message, email, or pop-up notifications.

In the event an unknown Bluetooth device has been noticed moving with someone for a period of time, that person will receive an alert that reads “[Item] Found Moving With You.” This message will appear no matter which platform the tracker has been paired with.

Apple and Google have begun rolling this new feature out for iOS 17.5 and Android 6.0 and later.