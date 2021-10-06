New Apple Feature Might Help You Find Those Lost AirPods

Apple has released a firmware update for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max that makes it a lot easier to find your missing products.

Lost Mode expands upon the Find My functionality that showed you where your iPhone were last paired with your AirPods, which is useful up until a point, basically providing a starting point to begin searching.

Lost Mode activates “an encrypted anonymous network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices that can help you locate your device or item.”

Put simply, if you lose your AirPods out in the wild and they are within range of an Apple device, you will be notified of their location. Then, it is up to you to go find them before somebody else does – as they can also be reset.