New Apple Pencil 3 Leaked

Rumours have started circulating suggesting Apple will be releasing a successor to its 2nd generation Apple Pencil, complete with support for a new squeeze gesture.

The development was discovered inside the iPadOS 17.5 beta source code, which indicates the squeeze gesture can be used to trigger quick actions, such as text fields, stickers, signatures, and adding shapes in Notes and other apps.

The code doesn’t reveal how this feature is expected to work.

The leak suggests the company could also add a pressure sensor on the Apple Pencil 3’s surface.

The device is tipped to be compatible with the Apple Vision Pro, and Apple Find My network. A leak that was previously released suggested interchangeable magnetic tips are also a possibility.

Apple are expected to announce the upcoming iPad Pro and iPad Air models later this year. The Pro models will be gaining OLED displays and the Apple M3 chipset.

The three Pencils currently on offer by Apple don’t have pressure sensors in the body. These are the 2nd generation Pencil, the 1st generation Pencil, and the USB-C Pencil.

The new Apple Pencil 3 is most likely to debut at the same event as the upcoming iPads, which is tipped to take place sometime in April or May.