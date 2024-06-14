New Aspire C Series Desktops Announced By Acer

Acer has unveiled two new models that sit inside its all-in-one Aspire series of PCs, that come with 23.8-inch and 27-inch displays, smart collaboration features, and sleek designs.

The Acer Aspire C range was designed to appeal to various user types, including families, students, and hybrid workers.

The new Acer Aspire C24 and Aspire C27 are powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155U, complete with Intel AI Boost and Intel Graphics built in.

They also have support for up to 32GB dual channel DDR5 memory and up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD.

Productivity features such as Microsoft’s Copilot use AI to boost productivity and unlock creativity, whereas the Intel Unison software allows multiple devices and operating systems to band together for an integrated experience on one single screen.

Both models have 1440p QHD 5.0MP webcams, with a privacy shutter, that support Windows Studio effects and Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction technology.

Not to mention, they both also come with ultra-fast and stable connectivity while streaming and web surfing, due to their Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

There’s also Bluetooth LE audio, which allows for the multistream transmission of wireless sound quality through more audio devices.

Both have 23.8-inch and 27-inch FHD IPS resolution displays with narrow bezels and screen-to-body ratios of up to 95.7 per cent (27-inch model).

These desktops also feature Acer Bluelight Shield technology, which allows users to lower the blue light level on the screen.

Both offer flexibility with a tiltable screen (-5 to 25-degrees) and swivel (up to 30-degrees Left / Right) on a height-adjustable ergonomic stand that can go up to 120mm, as well as an optional VESA mount kit.

This is bundled with the Acer Elite 19 wireless keyboard and mouse set and a range of ports for multiple device connections and fast data transferring. There are four USB-A ports, a Type-C port, and HDMI.

The Acer Aspire C27 will be available in Australia from June, starting at A$2,299. Australian pricing and availability for the Aspire C24 has yet to be revealed.